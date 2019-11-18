Broncos fullback Andy Janovich out for season

Getty Images

The Broncos lost more than a heart-breaking game to the Vikings yesterday.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, fullback Andy Janovich is out for the rest of the year after a gruesome right elbow injury.

Janovich suffered a dislocated elbow in the second quarter, and didn’t return to the game. The injury came after he caught a short pass, and braced his fall with his right hand. The hand stayed put while his elbow moved in a direction elbows do not normally move.

He had scored a touchdown earlier, helping the Broncos build a 20-0 lead which would disintegrate in the second half of a 27-23 loss.

He’s having an MRI today to determine the extent of the damage, but with six weeks left in the season, it’s likely he’ll be placed on IR soon.