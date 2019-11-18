Chiefs intercept Philip Rivers four times in 24-17 win over Chargers

AP

Travis Kelce caught seven passes for 92 yards and a touchdown and the Kansas City Chiefs intercepted Philip Rivers four times in earning a 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night in Mexico City.

Rivers was intercepted in the end zone by Daniel Sorensen with 18 seconds left to play as the Chargers tried to find a tying score in the closing seconds. Los Angeles had driven from their own 9-yard line in the final two minutes to get into scoring range before Rivers’ fourth pick of the night and seventh in the last two games ended the Chargers’ hopes.

The Chargers did everything they could to frustrate Patrick Mahomes and the offense of the Chiefs early on. The Chiefs were held to just 109 yards of total offense in the first half as Patrick Mahomes was limited to just 63 yards passing with an interception. Despite the limited offensive output, the Chiefs still led 10-9 at the break. Losing Tyreek Hill to a hamstring injury didn’t help either.

Trailing 3-0 in the second quarter, LeSean McCoy scored on a 6-yard touchdown run after an interception by Tyrann Mathieu gave the Chiefs the ball on the Chargers’ door step. Harrison Butker would add a 41-yard field goal for Kansas City as Michael Badgley converted kicks of 27, 26 and 49 yards to as the Chiefs took a 10-9 lead into the half.

Kansas City’s offense would find its form in the third quarter. Darrel Williams scored on a 6-yard run to cap a nine-play, 75-yard drive to begin the third quarter. Mahomes would then connect with Kelce on a 23-yard strike to give the Chiefs a 24-9 advantage.

Mahomes would finish 19 of 32 for 182 yards with a touchdown, interception and a team-high 59 rushing yards on five carries.

Rivers and the Chargers would answer back with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen to draw within seven after a successful two-point conversion to Hunter Henry. Kansas City kept the Chargers pinned deep in their own territory throughout the final quarter with all four of the team’s possessions beginning inside their own 20-yard line. The Chargers got one final chance from their own 9-yard line with 1:53 left to play.

A fourth down completion to Hunter Henry and a 50-yard bomb to Mike Williams gave the Chargers a real chance to tie the game. An officiating error on the Williams catch also granted the Chargers extra time as the clock stopped when Williams was touched down in bounds and the clock should have continued to run.

A screen pass to Austin Ekeler moved L.A. to Chiefs’ 14-yard line before the final interception ended the game. Derrick Nnadi and Rashad Fenton also intercepted Rivers for Kansas City. Rivers completed 28 of 52 passes for 353 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions.

Ekeler caught eight passes for 108 yards to lead the Chargers.