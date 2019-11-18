Chiefs put Emmanuel Ogbah on IR, call up Gehrig Dieter

Getty Images

The Chiefs made a change to their roster ahead of Monday night’s game against the Chargers in Mexico City.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has been placed on injured reserve and wide receiver Gehrig Dieter is moving from the practice squad to the active roster.

Ogbah tore his pectoral in the Week 10 loss to the Titans. He had 32 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits and a forced fumble in 10 appearances this season. He’s set for free agency after this season.

Dieter played four games with the Chiefs last season. He caught one pass for 22 yards and joins Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle at wideout for Kansas City.