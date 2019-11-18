Dwayne Haskins: I have to keep earning their trust

Getty Images

There weren’t a lot of fans at FedEx Field on Sunday and those that were there were unimpressed by what Washington had to offer on the field.

Chants of “Sell the team!” could be heard as the Jets opened up a 34-3 lead on their way to a 34-17 victory over the NFC’s worst team. Daniel Snyder’s tenure as owner has not been filled with positive moments for the franchise and one way to push things in the other direction would be hitting on a franchise quarterback.

Dwayne Haskins was selected in the first round this year in hopes that he’d fill that role and he made his first home start on Sunday. He threw two late touchdown passes, but had 52 passing yards at halftime as the offense failed to take advantage of two Jets turnovers inside their own territory.

“It’s tough. You have guys who have been in the league a long time. As a young dude with a new voice, you have to earn their trust,” Haskins said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “You have to earn that ability to ask for what you see out there. As the game went on telling them what I want and what I think would help us make plays. They started listening to me. I have to keep earning that.”

Interim head coach Bill Callahan said the coming weeks will be “a great learning experience” for Haskins, although the process of winning over trust will start again once the team finds a permanent replacement for Jay Gruden.