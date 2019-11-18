Jaguars signing Nick O’Leary

Getty Images

The Jaguars will have a new face at tight end this week.

The agents for Nick O'Leary announced on Monday that their client is signing on with Jacksonville. The move comes a day after Seth DeValve sat out the team’s loss to the Colts with an oblique injury.

O’Leary opened the season with the Dolphins and appeared in seven games before being released in late October. He had four catches for 37 yards in those appearances.

O’Leary joined the Dolphins in 2018 after three seasons with the Bills. He has 44 catches for 596 yards and three touchdowns over his entire career.

Josh Oliver and Ben Koyack join DeValve on the 53-man roster at tight end. James O'Shaughnessy and Geoff Swaim are both on injured reserve.

UPDATE 11:50 a.m. ET: Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Oliver suffered small fractures in his back, which increased the need for help at tight end.