Marlon Mack had hand surgery this morning

Getty Images

The Colts will have to play a short-week game for first place in the division without their leading rusher.

Via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Colts running back Marlon Mack had surgery to repair his broken hand this morning.

He will certainly miss Thursday’s game against the Texans, and likely a few weeks after. The Colts and Texans are tied atop the AFC South at 6-4.

Mack leads the Colts with 192 carries for 862 yards and four touchdowns this year, and quarterback Jacoby Brissett is second on the team in attempts.

The Colts were able to rely on Jonathan Williams and Nyheim Hines to finish off the Jaguars yesterday, but the absence is a significant one for a team already dealing with lead receiver T.Y. Hilton‘s calf injury.