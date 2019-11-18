Matt Nagy: QB change had “zero to do” with Mitchell Trubisky’s play

Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Nagy heard the same skepticism as everyone else when the team said a hip injury was the reason why quarterback Mitchell Trubisky left Sunday night’s game late in the fourth quarter, but he said on Monday that it was “pure honesty.”

Trubisky’s status was the major topic of Nagy’s press conference and the coach said Trubisky suffered a right hip pointer in the second quarter of the game, but the decision was that he could keep playing. He said the team monitored the injury throughout the second half and made the decision to pull Trubisky because the pain kept getting worse.

Nagy said it got to a point when Trubisky couldn’t sit down on the bench and was adamant that was the only reason why Chase Daniel came into the game.

“Every decision that was made, it had zero to do with his play. Zero” Nagy said. “It was completely based off the injury that he had last night and where he was at.”

Nagy said Trubisky is “absolutely” going to be the starter if he is healthy enough to play against the Giants this week. He didn’t offer any speculation about the chances that would be the case and the team will issue its first injury report of the week on Wednesday.