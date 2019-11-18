Matt Patricia made the right call, going for two while trailing by eight

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 18, 2019, 8:47 AM EST
Getty Images

Matt Patricia has not had a successful tenure as Lions head coach. He took over a team that was 9-7 the year before and went 6-10 in his first year and is now 3-6-1 in his second. But after Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys, Patricia took some unfair heat for a decision that was actually smart.

When the Lions scored a touchdown to cut the Cowboys’ deficit to 35-27 with 5:49 remaining in the fourth quarter Patricia did the smart thing: He kept the offense on the field and tried a two-point conversion. (The conversion attempt failed, but that’s immaterial. We’re analyzing only the decision to try to get two points, which was sound.)

Teams trailing by 14 points late in the game should always go for two if they score a touchdown to cut the deficit to eight points. Kevin Cole wrote a clear explanation during the 2017 season at PredictiveFootball.com: When you go for two you have about a 50-50 shot of making it, and if you do all you have to do after your next touchdown is kick the extra point and you win in regulation. And even if you don’t make that two-point conversion, you still have a 50-50 shot of making the next two-point conversion to force overtime, when you’ll have about a 50-50 shot of winning.

In other words, if you’re down 14 points and you score two touchdowns and kick both extra points, all you’ve given yourself is overtime, where you have a 50-50 shot of winning. But if you go for two after that first touchdown, you’ve given yourself a chance to win in regulation.

At the time Cole wrote that in 2017, NFL coaches didn’t understand this. In fact, only once in NFL history had a coach trailing by 14 points gone for two after scoring a touchdown to cut the deficit to eight in the fourth quarter — and that was during a blizzard in Philadelphia when both teams were going for two all game because the footing was too poor for kicking.

But coaches are starting to come around. Two coaches went for two while trailing by eight in the fourth quarter in 2017, and Patricia was the third coach to do it this year. The reasoning is sound, and coaches are learning.

Unfortunately, those coaches still get criticized for making the right call. The Detroit Free Press said Patricia gave a “baffling explanation” for his decision, but there’s nothing baffling about it. It’s the right move.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Matt Patricia made the right call, going for two while trailing by eight

  2. I hate how Scott Hanson keeps saying it is the “analytical” decision when teams do this. The numbers may support it, but it is not purely about that.

    If you cut the deficit to 6 points with a successful two point conversion it puts pressure on the opposing team. They can’t just do three running plays and punt thinking that the worst case scenario for them is you score a touchdown with little time and go to OT. They have to play for the first down knowing a touchdown and extra point loses the game for them. That will lead them to throw the ball and/or take more risks potentially saving you time.

  3. Better check some of you numbers…

    “Teams trailing by 14 points late in the game should always go for two if they score a touchdown to cut the deficit to eight points.” Cut the deficit to 6?

    “Two coaches went for two while trailing by eight in the fourth quarter in 2017, and Patricia was the third coach to do it this year.” trailing by 14?

  4. This one makes sense after the TD but is confusing.

    “Two coaches went for two while trailing by eight in the fourth quarter in 2017, and Patricia was the third coach to do it this year.”

  5. This one sorta makes sense also but…very confusing. Sounds like they will cut the deficit to 8 inf they convert the 2pts.

    “Teams trailing by 14 points late in the game should always go for two if they score a touchdown to cut the deficit to eight points.”

  7. It may give you a chance to win in regulation with 2 TDs but it also gives you a chance to LOSE in regulation with 2 TDs. Saying it’s just a analytical is a lazy way of coaching and will end up getting many fired.

  9. Perhaps a couple factors here (as a Detroit fan).

    1) We’re playing with a backup QB who had really struggled with reads that day. May not have shown in the stats (Driskell was functional and did everything necessary to win the game) but he zeroed in on his first read on every pass play and rarely worked the reads). Not a good situation when you’ve got to be fast on a super short field.

    2) If you make that play, don’t you utilize your big guys? Golladay, Jones, Hockenson, James? A swing pass to McKissic behind the line is risky.

    3) You play to win away, home you play for OT. Ford Field can be really loud and disruptive to opposing teams. The Cowboys game was probably a 50/50 on fans this week – but take the home field advantage.

    4) Our o-line was trash. And we were opposing a D-line that was balling.

    In short, yes, the analytics may be correct. But they need context. This is why Belichick said this: Belichick was also asked how much of a role analytics plays in his decision-making process, specifically in regards to two-point conversions and going for it on fourth down. Belichick responded, “less than zero.”

    Great coaches have great instinct over all else. Matty P might get there – but it won’t be with the Lions and it’s more likely as a re-tread HC in a few years.

  10. Zimmer did the exact same thing yesterday. Down two scores late in game, go for two and jow your only down one gersus td and field goal two posessions you may not get

  11. Sure could have used their best pass defender yesterday. Oh wait they traded him away for a 3rd rounder next year. Smart

  12. 1) assume you are going to score another TD and the opponent will not score again
    2) assume that the 2-pt conversion odds are 50-50
    3) assume that the successful extra point conversion odds are 90-10.
    4) assume that the odds of winning, if it goes to OT, are 50-50

    Then…
    going for two, down 8, and then going for 1 on the next TD gives you the following odds of winning:
    (0.5) * (0.9) = 45%

    But, going for one, down 8, now and on the next TD gives you the following odds of winning:
    (0.9) * (0.9) * (0.5) = 40.5%

    Matty P is right

  13. Did anyone see this team not score from the 1 yard line against the Raiders a couple weeks ago? I thought for sure the Lions were going to score a late td and lose by 2 because they couldn’t convert a 2 pt conversion. That’s just what the Lions do. I don’t care what analytics say, the Lions should have just kicked the extra point. Fire Patricia and Quinn.

  14. It’s an incredibly dumb decision. Why are coaches doing this??? Take the 7 points, so that, if you get another TD, you can get 7 more points, tie it, and go into OT. I think coaches are starting to overthink this stuff.

  16. If you have your starting QB and you have a good offensive unit you can put that rubber stamp that the 2pt is 50-50 and yes it is smart to go for 2 there. When you have a back up or are over matched by a better team that isn’t a 50-50 play anymore. That is the issue I have with this logic, they just rubber stamp the 2pt play as 50-50 without any real reasoning behind it. Is it really a 50-50 chance that QB gets the 2pt conversion? Not IMO.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!