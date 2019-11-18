Mitchell Trubisky: Hip became an issue in second quarter

AP

Mitchell Trubisky said his hip injury became a problem in the second quarter of last night’s loss to the Rams, though he tried to keep it from the team.

Via J.J. Stankevitz of NBCSportsChicago.com, the Bears quarterback misspoke a few times while explaining the circumstances of his being benched for the final three minutes of last night’s game, in favor of Chase Daniel.

Trubisky said the problem began in the second quarter when he landed on his right hip, and that he was evaluated at halftime. With 30 seconds left in the half he scrambled and was taken down hard, but landed on his left hip.

“I’m not doing the team any favors if I’m not able to run around or throw the ball with accuracy because I’m throwing with all arm,” Trubisky said. “You just gotta be smart with that factor but I’m going to fight as long as I can and try to be out there with my guys.”

Bears coach Matt Nagy was short on specifics also, though he mentioned that quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone said “we gotta keep an eye on him” one or two series before Trubisky was pulled for the final three minutes.

“I gotta find out more because I didn’t find out the details yet from him, the play that it happened,” Nagy said after the game.

Nagy said he could tell Trubisky was having problems on throws, particularly when he was throwing to his left.

But he never went to the blue medical tent during the game, and until the Bears PR department mentioned the hip injury, there was no suggestion of an injury.

For a player whose confidence was already low, the mysterious circumstances of the benching of the former No. 2 overall pick will need more explaining.