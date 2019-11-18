Mychal Kendricks’ sentencing for insider trading delayed again

Getty Images

The Seahawks will have linebacker Mychal Kendricks for the entire season no matter when their season ends.

For the fifth time, Kendricks’ sentencing date for insider trading has been delayed, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports. No reason was given for the postponement.

Kendricks was scheduled for sentencing in Philadelphia on Thursday, three days before the Seahawks play the Eagles. The new date is in February, per Henderson.

The charge Kendricks pleaded guilty to in September 2018 carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. A co-defendant in the case with Kendricks, Damilare Sonoiki, reportedly was sentenced to three years probation.

The Eagles made Kendricks a second-round choice in 2012, and he played in Philadelphia until 2017. He signed with the Browns, who cut him after he was charged with insider trading.

Kendricks was accused of making nearly $1.2 million in illegal profits on four investments four years ago. The linebacker admitted wrongdoing in a statement and cooperated with the investigation.