Myles Garrett’s suspension appeal set for Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on November 18, 2019, 12:53 PM EST
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett learned that he’s been suspended through at least the end of the 2019 season last Friday and he’ll be appealing that suspension this week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Garrett’s appeal will be held on Wednesday. It will be heard by former NFL wide receiver James Thrash, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA to hear appeals of discipline for on-field actions, and Schefter adds that Garrett will travel to New York to make his case.

Garrett was suspended after being ejected from last Thursday night’s game against the Steelers. Garrett ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph‘s helmet after Rudolph tried to do the same to him and then hit Rudolph in the head with it.

One of the issues expected to be part of Garrett’s hearing is the indefinite nature of the suspension. The current Collective Bargaining Agreement does not allow for such suspensions for on-field behavior, so Garrett will be looking for a finite number of games to be part of the resolution.

Thrash is also set to hear the appeal of Garrett’s teammate Larry Ogunjobi, who has been suspended for one game for his actions during the fight that broke out on Thursday. Derrick Brooks will hear Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey‘s appeal of his three-game ban.

27 responses to “Myles Garrett’s suspension appeal set for Wednesday

  4. “The current Collective Bargaining Agreement does not allow for such suspensions for on-field behavior”
    ———————

    Unless the suspension was under the Personal Conduct Policy? There was nothing “football” about Garrett’s assault.

  5. If Haynesworth, a guy weighing hundreds of pounds that can squat hundreds of pounds, got 5 games for stomping a players head and gashing it open, then Garrett should get 4 games for giving Rudolph a smart lump.

  6. Well if I’m in charge…. Garett is rest of this season and first four games next year. Everyone else involved in the fight get 4 games that his year. Unbelievable stupidity by everyone involved.

  7. the end of the yr is suspension enough…he was provoked and Rudolph gets off with no suspension? he wasn’t strong enough to get MG’s helmet off and kicked him multiple times and then rushed him in an aggressive manner…shoulda stayed in his lane

  14. And the instigator, Mason Rudolph, escapes with just a fine – after he started everything by twisting and trying to pull Garrett’s helmet off and punching Garrett in the groin twice. Just more proof that the NFL is bs and needs to be completely reformed before it ever has credibility again.

  18. I think Garrett gets the rest of the year off, including the playoffs (which are, most likely, a non-issue).

    However, as a Steelers’ fan, I really hope the commissioner steps in, and suspends Rudolph for the rest of the season as well. IMO, he would be doing the Steelers a huge favor. I’m only half kidding with the last part of the comment. Sorry Mason!

  19. So, this is not really about an appeal, but instead determining the length of his sentence. Okay, give him 16 games and 500 hours of community service in the city of Pittsburgh.

  22. I’m almost 70 yrs old and a life long Browns fan…and I was appalled by Garrett’s behavior.
    Why was he still in the game at that point?
    I’m sure frustration and roid rage was pumping on both teams by then but, if you can’t control your temper better than that, go work the window at McD’s. Football is not just brute strength, it’s planning, athleticism, strength and finesse.
    Freddie Kitchens has never had any control over this team. He might be a genius at the X’s & O’s but he’s no leader of men. (Why weren’t the coaches punished?)

  23. I think Rudolph was stupid. Once his helmet was off why did he come chasing at Garrett. If a guy has a weapon you don’t continue to come at him. Assuming you consider a helmet as a weapon I would just walk away and let Garrett get a penalty.

  24. Not excusing what Myles did. So dangerous. But to say it wasn’t football is to disregard Rudolph’s actions that started the whole thing at the end of the play. Pretty difficult to expect any NFL player to not react to attacks to his head/helmet while on the ground, kicks to his privates, pursuit while retreating which are all things that punk Rudolph did to Garrett. Maybe football needs a drop the helmet and fight rule like hockey’s drop the gloves! Garrett should get a lighter penalty and Rudolph a larger penalty. And anger management training for both.

  27. Rudolph should have been suspended. But hearing people say that Garret’s reaction was natural for someone that was being “rushed at” is just plain silly. If he wanted to push Rudolph down or tackle him, that’s one thing. But swinging the helmet as a weapon is another. If that is his natural reaction in a situation like this, then he has bigger issues that need to be solved before he ever takes the field again.

    There is NO defensing him, but in today’s society it seems like deflecting has become an art form..

