NFL moves Chiefs-Raiders to later kickoff in Week 13

The Raiders have won three straight games to push themselves into the scrum for playoff spots in the AFC.

They’ve also pushed themselves into a more attractive time slot for their Week 13 game. The Raiders will be in Kansas City to face the Chiefs that week and the NFL announced that the game has moved to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Chiefs won 28-10 in Oakland in the first matchup between the teams this year.

A 1 p.m. ET kickoff was originally scheduled for that matchup, but it will now be the Browns and Steelers getting underway in Pittsburgh at that time. That game will be a rematch of last Thursday’s game, which most remember more for Myles Garrett‘s use of Mason Rudolph‘s helmet than the fact that the Browns won the contest.