Nick Foles tells Jaguars sky isn’t falling after latest loss

Getty Images

The Jaguars lost to the Texans by 23 points in Week Nine and returned from their bye week with a 33-13 loss to the Colts that leaves them with a 4-6 record on the season.

Given those results, doubts about the overall fitness of the team wouldn’t be surprising. Quarterback Nick Foles is pushing back at those thoughts.

Foles made his first start since breaking his collarbone in Week One and delivered a message to the team after the game that all is not lost at this point in the season.

“I think the big thing is, ‘Don’t press.’ It’s easy to press in this situation and think the sky is falling and the world’s over,” Foles said. “It’s not. We’re blessed to play a game. The leadership will come from everybody because it will be looking at the film and being critical of yourself and then going out there and improving. It’s extremely hard [to not press] if you’re outside looking in, because you don’t understand how you can handle it. You lose a game and you get beat pretty good. It’s like, ‘How can a team bounce back?’ The guys in the locker room, their personalities and who they are, is going to dictate that.'”

One thing that will have to change is the run defense. They’ve allowed 480 yards on the ground over their last two games and more of the same against Tennessee next week will make it hard to continue selling anything resembling a bright future in Jacksonville.