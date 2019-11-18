Nick Foles tells Jaguars sky isn’t falling after latest loss

November 18, 2019
The Jaguars lost to the Texans by 23 points in Week Nine and returned from their bye week with a 33-13 loss to the Colts that leaves them with a 4-6 record on the season.

Given those results, doubts about the overall fitness of the team wouldn’t be surprising. Quarterback Nick Foles is pushing back at those thoughts.

Foles made his first start since breaking his collarbone in Week One and delivered a message to the team after the game that all is not lost at this point in the season.

“I think the big thing is, ‘Don’t press.’ It’s easy to press in this situation and think the sky is falling and the world’s over,” Foles said. “It’s not. We’re blessed to play a game. The leadership will come from everybody because it will be looking at the film and being critical of yourself and then going out there and improving. It’s extremely hard [to not press] if you’re outside looking in, because you don’t understand how you can handle it. You lose a game and you get beat pretty good. It’s like, ‘How can a team bounce back?’ The guys in the locker room, their personalities and who they are, is going to dictate that.'”

One thing that will have to change is the run defense. They’ve allowed 480 yards on the ground over their last two games and more of the same against Tennessee next week will make it hard to continue selling anything resembling a bright future in Jacksonville.

8 responses to "Nick Foles tells Jaguars sky isn't falling after latest loss

  2. Foles seems like a good guy.
    How can his team, or their fans feel that the sky is falling?
    The Jags suck. They have always sucked. They will continue to suck.
    Where do expectations for anything else come from?

    Although I agree that they currently suck (and they absolutely do right now), they haven’t always sucked. When they first arrived in the NFL, they were a very good team for a handful of years. Also in 2017 they were extremely close to playing in the Superbowl despite having Blake Bortles leading their offense. Other than those 2 time periods in their 25 year franchise history though, I agree with your assessment. I’ve been trying really hard lately to go into Sundays with low expectations and prepare for the worst because I’m sick of feeling let down time and time again. But yesterday’s game was important for their playoff chances and it was Foles’ first game back since his injury. And they just had a Bye Week to get healthy. I should’ve known they would crap the bed because the game meant something. For the umpteenth time in more than a decade, it’s time to prepare for the offseason by the middle of November. Foles is wrong, the sky has fallen and it’s onto 2020.

  6. Jags headed for another 5-11 year. Nothing is going to change until Shad Khan puts the right people in place to make the franchise successful.

    Dave Caldwell has been GM since 2013 and the team has been terrible every year but one. He should have been gone long ago and would have been with probably any other organization.

    The Jaguars will be making a huge mistake if they dont clean house this off-season. The team has a cache of premium draft picks and need to find the right person to make those selections. It’s not Caldwell or Coughlin.

