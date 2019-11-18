O.J. Howard benched after “crazy” drop

Getty Images

Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard had one of the weirdest dropped passes of the season on Sunday when a ball that hit him in the hands somehow ended up getting bobbled behind his back. He reached back to try to grab the ball, but it was intercepted.

The Buccaneers benched Howard after that, leaving him to play a season-low 17 snaps and finish the game with no catches. Howard was at a loss to explain what went wrong.

“I had it and I tried to cut upfield and then next thing I know the ball gets loose and I start bobbling it and it gets behind me some kind of way, which is crazy,” Howard said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “It all happened too fast.”

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was also at a loss to describe what’s wrong with Howard, who has just 17 catches for 223 yards and one touchdown this season.

“It’s hard to say,” Arians said. “He’s a talented, talented guy, but it’s not showing up on Sundays.”

When Arians was hired, there was talk that he’d be the perfect coach to get the most out of Howard’s talent. Instead, Howard is having his worst NFL season.