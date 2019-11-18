Owner says Panthers have not made decision on Cam Newton’s future

Getty Images

The Panthers have not made a decision on Cam Newton‘s future, but owner David Tepper said the team is open to having the quarterback return, Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Tepper spoke to Charlotte media Monday, with Newton one of the biggest topics.

The Panthers placed Newton on injured reserve two weeks ago with a Lisfranc injury to his left foot. Newton last played in Week Two.

Tepper said no decision has been made about whether Newton will undergo surgery, and the Panthers will make no decisions on Newton until he has fully healed.

With Newton owed $18.6 million plus a $2 million option bonus in 2020, the Panthers have a major decision to make on the former MVP. They could save $19 million on their salary cap if they cut Newton or trade him, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press.

This marks the second consecutive season that Newton’s season has ended prematurely. He missed the final two games of 2018 before undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.