Pair of appeals from Steelers-Browns brawl this week

While Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hasn’t scheduled the appeal of his indefinite suspension from last Thursday’s brawl against the Steelers, two other players involved in the fight will have their hearings this week.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi’s appeal will be heard today by James Thrash, while Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey’s will be heard Tuesday by Derrick Brooks.

Ogunjobi was suspended one game for shoving Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph to the ground, while Pouncey was suspended three games for kicking Garrett after he clocked Rudolph with his own helmet.

Appeals officers are jointly appointed by the league. Brooks recently upheld Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict‘s 12-game suspension, though Garrett is arguing that the league has to make such punishments for on-field conduct finite.

More fines are also anticipated from the incident.