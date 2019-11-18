Panthers not ready to look at other QBs now

Getty Images

Kyle Allen had managed to keep the Panthers between the ditches for more than a month, surviving a few speed bumps.

Sunday, he drove them off a cliff, but the Panthers aren’t prepared to change drivers.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said that he’s not prepared to make a quarterback change, or even change up the reps in practice after Allen’s four-interception blowout against the Falcons.

“It’s tough,” Rivera said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. “It’s a fine balance with the development [of QBs] when you’ve got two of them.”

At the moment, their only option is rookie Will Grier, the third-round pick who is only active since Cam Newton went on injured reserve, and they don’t have anyone else on the roster (and didn’t see the need to scout a nearby workout Saturday).

Allen won his first four starts in relief of Newton this year, but now has 14 turnovers (nine picks, five fumbles) against 10 touchdowns, leaving the Panthers at 5-5.

“Like a lot of us, he feels like he let a lot of people down,” Rivera said of Allen.

But at the moment, they’re going to stick with him.