Philip Rivers’ interception leads to LeSean McCoy touchdown

The game scheduled for Mexico City last year ended up in Los Angeles with 105 points being scored. Fans in Mexico City were hoping for a similar track meet this year with a different team from Los Angeles taking on the Chiefs.

They aren’t getting it.

Despite dominating the first half, the Chargers trail 7-3 midway through the second quarter.

The Chargers have 230 yards to 62 for the Chiefs but have gotten only a 27-yard field goal from Michael Badgley after stalling in the red zone on their first possession. Badgley missed a 40-yard attempt, and, on the Chargers’ last two possessions, Philip Rivers has thrown interceptions that have cost the Chargers points.

The Chargers were at the Kansas City 25 when Rivers was picked by Derrick Nnadi. Tyrann Mathieu intercepted Rivers at the Los Angeles 41 on the Chargers’ next possession and Mathieu returned it 35 yards.

Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy did the rest with a 6-yard touchdown run.

Patrick Mahomes is only 3-of-9 for 24 yards and an interception. Rivers is 14-of-18 for 180 yards.