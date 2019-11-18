Seahawks were “real curious” about Colin Kaepernick, “disappointed” to miss workout

Getty Images

The Seahawks are the only team to show at least lukewarm interest in Colin Kaepernick over the past 2 1/2 years.

Seattle had Kaepernick visit in the spring of 2017 when it was looking for a backup to Russell Wilson. The Seahawks, though, did not work out Kaepernick.

The Seahawks sent a scout to the Falcons’ training facility to watch Kaepernick’s workout Saturday, but the last-minute change of venue didn’t work logistically, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

“Disappointed,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR and PFT. “We had planned to be at that workout. It got changed around, and we couldn’t hang with it. Unfortunately, we sent somebody, but we couldn’t stay with the changes that happened. We missed it. We were real curious. I was real curious to see how the workout went. Just competing as always, you know.”

Of course, if the Seahawks were that “curious” they could have worked him out privately at any time over the past 2 1/2 years.

Saturday marked the first time Kaepernick has worked out in front of NFL scouts — any NFL scouts — since he opted out of his contract in March 2017 before the 49ers released him.

Most teams in the league were expected to attend, but only the Lions, Chiefs, Jets, Eagles, 49ers, Titans and Washington were represented after the workout was moved to a high school field an hour away from the Falcons’ facility.

“The time frame when we got the heads up, we couldn’t get it pulled together. We wanted to,” Carroll said.

Every team received video of the workout, and Carroll said he has “seen some of it so far.”

“We’re looking at everything, always,” Carroll said.

The Seahawks have given many players second chances for various reasons. Marshawn Lynch, Dion Jordan, Mychal Kendricks and Josh Gordon are among those who Seattle extended a lifeline.