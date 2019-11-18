Seven teams attended Colin Kaepernick’s workout

Getty Images

Most teams in the league were expected to attend Colin Kaepernick’s workout Saturday.

When the workout was moved from the Falcons’ training facility to a high school field an hour away amid sniping between the league and Kaepernick’s representatives, most teams opted out.

Seven teams ended up attending the workout, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Lions, Chiefs, Jets, Eagles, 49ers, Titans and Washington were represented.

It is the first time Kaepernick has worked out in front of NFL scouts since he opted out of his contract before the 49ers released him in March 2017. He has not received a private workout invite or a contract offer since.

Seattle had Kaepernick visit in the spring of 2017 when it was looking for a backup to Russell Wilson. The Seahawks, though, did not work out Kaepernick.