Stephon Gilmore: Zach Ertz is great, but he cries to refs when he doesn’t get his way

Posted by Josh Alper on November 18, 2019, 7:17 AM EST
Getty Images

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz had nine catches for 94 yards during Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but none of those catches came on third down or in the red zone as the Eagles slumped to a 17-10 home loss.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson credited the Patriots for doing a “nice job” of keeping Ertz in check during what was a rough day for Philly’s offense overall. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore played a big role in the Patriots’ plan for dealing with Ertz and said after the game that the tight end’s frustration with how things were going began to come to the surface.

“He was crying,” Gilmore said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “He does that on film a lot. If you get into him. If he don’t get the ball or he don’t get a call, he’ll cry. But he’s a good receiver. He’s a good tight end. He’s a great player . . . He’s a great player, but when he don’t get his way, he’ll complain to the ref. But who don’t do that?”

The Patriots have long been known for trying to make offenses beat them without their top weapons leading the way. Given their offensive injuries, Ertz was clearly filling that role for the Eagles and the Patriots largely accomplished their mission.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Stephon Gilmore: Zach Ertz is great, but he cries to refs when he doesn’t get his way

  3. Nobody cried as much as Adam Thielen that game against the Patriots. He was so frustrated he started crying to Bill Belichick about it right there on the field

  4. Oh, this is rich. Hey Gilmore, you know who your QB is, right? The guy who glares at the ref every time he gets touched? Or his just as whiny slot receiver? Pot, meet kettle.

    BTW, Gilmore gets the Revis treatment. He’s only as good as he is because he gets away with murder in the open field. Don’t get me wrong, he makes a few good plays, but he stays in good position primarily by holding and interfering. May sound like sour grapes, but he got the same treatment here in Buffalo surprisingly, and it just makes no sense.

  8. Should have been a shutout honestly. DPI call on the opening drive was trash, and the ref overturned an INT for some reason that led to a PHI TD.

    The call near the end of the game on Brooks was absolute garbage.

    To be fair White’s knee was down too.

    Not a banner day for the officiating.

  11. BTW, Gilmore gets the Revis treatment. He’s only as good as he is because he gets away with murder in the open field. Don’t get me wrong, he makes a few good plays, but he stays in good position primarily by holding and interfering.
    ——
    In other words he plays defense the way it should be played not this wussified flag happy version of “football” that has plagued the league in recent years…

  17. rabidbillsfan says:
    November 18, 2019 at 7:30 am
    Oh, this is rich. Hey Gilmore, you know who your QB is, right? The guy who glares at the ref every time he gets touched?
    ******
    How many times was Brady hit/knocked down/sacked last night? How many flags?

    The Pats owning the Bills has made you bitter. Let it go. You’ll sleep better.

  20. He’s right. Who don’t do that? Everyone does that, and it starts with all the coaches and everyone on the sidelines. Every time a play ends up near the sidelines, 15 coaches are over there jumping up and down like a bunch of babies trying to influence the call. It’s ridiculous. Why single out one player? I’m even seeing WR’s grab their head every time they get tackled, trying to get a call, or they lie on the ground for a second or two, trying to act like they’re half dead. It’s pretty gross. I call it flopping, and I hope they start penalizing all that stuff. Just play football.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!