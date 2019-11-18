Todd Gurley felt like his old self on Sunday night

Getty Images

The usage and production of running back Todd Gurley has been a running storyline of the Rams season and those things remained in the forefront during Sunday night’s win over the Bears.

Unlike many other weeks, the talking points were positive on both fronts for Gurley. He had a season-high 25 carries and 28 touches that produced another season-high with 133 total yards of offense. Gurley added a touchdown in the 17-7 Rams victory.

“I guess I felt like the old Todd,” Gurley said after the game. “But it was cool, man. I’m just happy I was able to go out there and take advantage of my opportunities.”

Rams coach Sean McVay lamented not using Gurley more down the stretch of a Week 10 loss to the Steelers. Going the other way worked out well for the team on Sunday night and we’ll see if it remains the plan against the Ravens next Monday.