Tom Brady: Defense, special teams is strength of our team

Getty Images

After Sunday’s game, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he was happy with beating the Eagles 17-10 but that he thought “we could probably do everything better” offensively.

Brady didn’t change his tune after a night of rest. Brady made his weekly appearance on WEEI and said that there’s “frustration with the offense” while other areas of the team keep them on a winning track.

“The strength of our team is our defense and our special teams,” Brady said. “On offense we just have to take advantage when we get opportunities and understand where our strengths lie and try and play to them — not giving any short fields, not turning the ball over and try and take advantage when we get into the red area to score touchdowns. That is kind of where our offense is. That is kind of where our team is.”

The Patriots have six more regular season games with another trip to the postseason close to being booked, so things are still working out despite the imperfect formula. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn‘s expected return could help the team get on a better track and the Patriots have shown more than once over the years that they find ways to push the right buttons at the right time.