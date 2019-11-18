Tom Brady: Defense, special teams is strength of our team

Posted by Josh Alper on November 18, 2019, 11:06 AM EST
Getty Images

After Sunday’s game, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he was happy with beating the Eagles 17-10 but that he thought “we could probably do everything better” offensively.

Brady didn’t change his tune after a night of rest. Brady made his weekly appearance on WEEI and said that there’s “frustration with the offense” while other areas of the team keep them on a winning track.

“The strength of our team is our defense and our special teams,” Brady said. “On offense we just have to take advantage when we get opportunities and understand where our strengths lie and try and play to them — not giving any short fields, not turning the ball over and try and take advantage when we get into the red area to score touchdowns. That is kind of where our offense is. That is kind of where our team is.”

The Patriots have six more regular season games with another trip to the postseason close to being booked, so things are still working out despite the imperfect formula. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn‘s expected return could help the team get on a better track and the Patriots have shown more than once over the years that they find ways to push the right buttons at the right time.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Tom Brady: Defense, special teams is strength of our team

  2. What an embarrassment of riches. Patriots currently are #3 in scoring PPG (only the Ravens and 49ers average more points), and your future HOF QB is cranky. If only my team could hit the panic button when they rank in the top 10% of a statistical category.

  3. It has been the case since the last playoffs. It was also the case early in Brady’s career. In the end, a championship is all that matters.

  4. With the O-Line of last year this team would go undefeated and win the SuperBowl, but with this O-Line it will be an uncertain ride all the way. Hope their coaches are saving some tricks for the playoffs.

  5. Demand perfection – great way to attack. They managed to do just enough yesterday. Gimmick plays and all. Wish my Birds would have tried ANYTHING different in the last three quarters yesterday.

  6. Jake Bailey. Completely changed the complexion of the game yesterday,

    Get to know that name folks. You’ll be hearing it more. 🙂

  9. If anything, their offense is overachieving with that roster. Their line is terrible, and all their RBs and receivers have regressed this season. Brady is still decent, but his red zone miscues this year are a bad omen.

    Regardless, they will still be right there in January, playing at home in New England weather.

  10. What an embarrassment of riches. Patriots currently are #3 in scoring PPG (only the Ravens and 49ers average more points), and your future HOF QB is cranky. If only my team could hit the panic button when they rank in the top 10% of a statistical category.
    ———————

    I agree generally but those numbers are misleading. The defense and special teams have scored six TDs and the offense has been constantly given a short field due to that amazing defense and has too often settled for FGs. Their offensive DVOA heading into this weekend was only 11th and is going lower. I’d say it’s an average offense and we’ll need it to be better at some point in the playoffs.

  11. Time to wake up, Tom. It is one thing to sleep through OTAs to get to know new teammates, but it is another to do it around Thanksgiving.

    ——

    Wrong. The poor play of the O line has something to do with it.

    At least he doesnt throw them under the bus.

    These D lines are in his face almost immediately on some plays.

  12. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:

    November 18, 2019 at 11:17 am

    It has been the case since the last playoffs. It was also the case early in Brady’s career. In the end, a championship is all that matters.

    ================================

    In last year’s playoffs, the Pats averaged 30 points a game and went 3-0 against three 12 win teams.

    Pats are 3rd this year in points per game. Offensive line is a mess and the WR group is still coming together. Considering that, they are not in such bad shape. They can only improve.

  13. The Pats being #3 in the league in scoring is a bit of a mirage. It includes the 4 TDs they’ve scored on D. Little chance that pace continues. They need to find some answers on offense. IMO it’s not good enough to win a SBowl, no matter how well the D plays. And don’t give me the 2000 Ravens. They’re not THAT good.

  15. exinsidetrader says:
    November 18, 2019 at 11:20 am
    With the O-Line of last year this team would go undefeated and win the SuperBowl, but with this O-Line it will be an uncertain ride all the way. Hope their coaches are saving some tricks for the playoffs
    ———————————
    Sure they would buddy.

  17. Where would they average in scoring if you take the 6 Td’s that the defense has scored, not to mention the good field position that the many turnovers they have gotten creates. I am sure Belichick will have something up his sleeve (he always does) but this is not a championship offense. And the return of a tackle who so far has been chronically injured and only has high draft position to stand on is not the answer. Not sure the defense is THAT good to make up for what he offense lacks. But one thing that anyone that pays attention and is not a hater knows is that you can NEVER count the Pats out. And I am not a Pats fan.

  19. terripet says:

    They have played one good team and 2 decent teams so far in those games they averaged 16.5 points a game

    Colts lost at home to the raiders and DOLPHINS.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!