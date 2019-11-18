Tyler Boyd vents over lack of opportunities

Getty Images

The Bengals haven’t won a game, and one of their key players now thinks he can’t catch a break.

On Monday, receiver Tyler Boyd complained about his lack of opportunities in the passing game.

“I feel like I’m the go-to guy with A.J. [Green] down,” Boyd said Monday, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “I felt like [my] targets were not where they should have been. I feel that I’m a game-changer and I could have utilized my talents in any way to move the chains, and nothing was coming my way.”

Boyd had one catch for zero yards on three targets.

“The way I’m playing, the level that I bring, I believe I get open in any one-on-one coverage across the board against anyone,” Boyd said. “All you gotta do is just read the defense. If [quarterback Ryan Finley] sees he has me, just gotta put it there, and I’m going to make a play for him.”

For the season, Boyd has 58 catches for 598 yards and one touchdown. He has a pair of 120-plus yard games. He said he won’t be approaching coach Zac Taylor or offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to get the ball more often.

“I’m not the type of player that’s going to go and tell them to throw me the ball, force me the ball and get it done, regardless if that’s what’s going in my mind,” Boyd said. “But I know they see it, and I know that they know I’m a reliable guy.”

Of course, Boyd doesn’t really need to say anything to them directly, now that he’s made his concerns known publicly.