Tyreek Hill‘s night lasted only six plays.

The Chiefs list the receiver as questionable to return with a hamstring injury, but Hill is in the locker room.

He had two targets and no catches before departing.

Hill limped off after the Chiefs’ first series, and athletic trainers worked on his hamstring on a massage table. Soon after, Hill departed up the tunnel.

Center Austin Reiter was injured on the team’s second series. Stefen Wisniewski replaced him.