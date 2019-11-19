All eight XFL training camps will be held in Houston

Getty Images

The XFL’s eight teams will play their games throughout the country. They’ll train for their first season in and around one city.

The XFL announced on Tuesday that training camp for all teams will be held in the Houston area.

The teams will gather from January 4 through January 22, with the Dallas Renegades training at Darrell Tully Stadium, the DC Defenders training at Rice Stadium, the Houston Roughnecks training at TDECU Stadium, the L.A. Wildcats training at Alexander Durley Stadium, the New York Guardians training at Husky Stadium, the St. Louis BattleHawks training at W.W. Thorne Stadium, the Seattle Dragons training at Delmar Stadium, and the Tampa Bay Vipers training at George Turner Stadium.

“Everyone at the XFL is grateful to each of the area college and high school athletic directors who have helped make this a reality,” Commissioner Oliver Luck said. “We are excited to welcome our teams to Houston and benefit from these world-class facilities as we prepare for kickoff on February 8, 2020.”

It’s an unusual move, one that surely was driven at some level by an effort to contol costs — especially as it relates to workers’ compensation laws that vary from state to state. Also, weather won’t be an issue for the teams that will be playing in colder climates.