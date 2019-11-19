Anthony Lynn: “We needed to win this game”

Getty Images

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn recognizes that his team’s playoff hopes are somewhere between slim and none after Monday night’s loss to the Chiefs.

Lynn said after the game that the Chargers saw winning Monday night as the most important step toward getting back into the playoff race. Instead, they lost 24-17.

“We talked all along about everything we wanted was still in front of us,” Lynn said, via the Los Angeles Times. “Yes, we needed to win this game today. I felt like if we could have won this game today and won out, we could control our own destiny. But now, obviously, I don’t feel that way. I still think we have enough to win next week and beyond that, but we probably are going to need some help.”

At 4-7, including 2-6 in the AFC and 0-3 in AFC West, the Chargers would probably not make the playoffs even if they win out. And given the way they’ve played so far and the three games remaining against teams with winning records, there’s no reason to think they’ll win out. Lynn is right: The Chargers needed to win that game.