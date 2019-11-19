Bears waive James Vaughters

Getty Images

James Vaughters should be used to this by now.

According to the NFL’s transactions wire, the Bears cut Vaughters off the 53-player roster Tuesday in what seems like a weekly move. If form holds, the Bears will re-sign him to the practice squad Wednesday (if he clears waivers) and then re-sign him to the active roster later in the week.

The linebacker has played the past three games, making three tackles.

He made his NFL debut in Week Nine and played four defensive snaps and nine on special teams against the Eagles. Vaughters played 13 defensive snaps and eight on special teams against the Lions in Week 10, and he saw action on nine defensive snaps and seven on special teams last week.

The Bears added defensive end Dewayne Hendrix to the practice squad.

They also are expected to sign running back Jeremy McNichols, a former fifth-round choice, to the practice squad, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.