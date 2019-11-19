Browns put Morgan Burnett on injured reserve

Getty Images

Defensive end Myles Garrett isn’t the only Browns defensive starter set to miss the rest of the 2019 season.

Unlike Garrett, safety Morgan Burnett doesn’t have a chance of changing that outlook via a suspension appeal. Burnett tore his Achilles in last Thursday’s game against the Steelers and the Browns formally removed him from the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Burnett has been placed on injured reserve. His first season in Cleveland ends with 41 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

In addition to Garrett and Burnett, the Browns have been playing without safety Eric Murray and defensive end Olivier Vernon recently. Neither practiced on Monday and the team is also set to play without defensive end Larry Ogunjobi this week unless he wins his appeal of a one-game suspension.

The Browns did not announce a corresponding move, so they have an open roster spot at their disposal.