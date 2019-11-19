Bruce Arians on Bucs’ plan: “Win them all”

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are 3-7, and have lashed themselves to the mast of a quarterback who leads the league in interceptions.

Coach Bruce Arians is not giving up the ship, however.

Via the Associated Press, the Bucs coach had a clear answer when asked his focus for the rest of the season.

“Win them all,” Arians said. “You can’t win them all until you win one.”

The Bucs aren’t exactly on a hot streak, having lost five of their last six games. Which means they’re likely to miss the playoffs for a 12th straight year, the one thing consistent about the franchise.

They’re still trying to figure out what to do with Jameis Winston, whose contract year performance has not been stellar (18 picks), and makes it hard to determine next steps.

“This team, we have a gift habit,” Arians said. “We keep giving away points early in games and then try to fight our way back. . . . It’s been a habit, and it’s one that we have to break, no matter whose fault it is.

“It’s frustrating as a coach because I see us practicing and preparing extremely hard. Guys are staying extra hours to prepare, but then it’s not showing up on Sunday. And for me as a coach, it’s my job to figure out why. That’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

Now all he has to do is win the next six games.