David Tepper won’t talk about futures of Ron Rivera, Marty Hurney

Getty Images

When Panthers owner David Tepper met with reporters in Charlotte on Monday, he said nothing has been decided about the future of quarterback Cam Newton.

He didn’t talk at all about the futures of two men who would likely play a big role in any call about Newton staying with the team. One of the guidelines of the chat was that Tepper wouldn’t talk directly about the job security of coach Ron Rivera and General Manager Marty Hurney, but there were signs that change could be in the air.

Tepper asked not to be directly quoted, but reporters at the session all noted that he repeatedly said he won’t stand for long-term mediocrity. The Panthers were 7-9 last year and they’re 5-5 after 10 games this season. The lone exception to the rule on direct quotes underscored how Tepper is feeling at the moment.

“Every time we have a loss, my mood is s—-y,” Tepper said.

The last six games provide a chance to improve that mood, but a rough close to the year may lead to a new look for the Panthers in 2020.