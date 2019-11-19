Dolphins waive Mark Walton following “police matter”

Getty Images

Running back Mark Walton won’t be returning to the Dolphins when his four-game suspension is up after Week 13.

The Dolphins announced on Tuesday that they have waived Walton. In a statement, General Manager Chris Grier indicated that Walton’s involvement in a “police matter” led to the decision.

“We were made aware of a police matter earlier this morning regarding Mark Walton,” Grier said in a statement. “We hold our players to a high standard and take these matters very seriously. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Walton was arrested three times this offseason and the Bengals waived him in April after the last of those arrests. His suspension came in response to those incidents and Walton could face further discipline depending on the nature of this police matter.

Walton ran 53 times for 201 yards and caught 15 passes for 89 yards for the Dolphins this season.