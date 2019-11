Getty Images

The Eagles signed long snapper Rick Lovato to a four-year contract extension through 2023, the team announced Tuesday.

Lovato, 27, signed a one-year contract in February to return to the Eagles.

He joined the Eagles in 2016 after Washington cut him.

Lovato has snapped in all of the team’s games since then.

He played for the Packers in two games in 2015.