Eagles to host finish of New Jersey playoff game suspended due to shooting

Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the conclusion of a suspended New Jersey high school football game Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field that was cut short due to a shooting last weekend.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Monday that the Eagles had offered up the use of their stadium for the finish of the Pleasantville vs. Camden game that was halted Friday night. According to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the game had approximately 17 minutes left to play when a shooting erupted in the stands that left three people wounded.

“We can now announce that the Philadelphia Eagles have offered to host the suspended Pleasantville H.S. / Camden H.S. football playoff game at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, at Lincoln Financial Field,” NJSIAA executive director Larry White said in a statement.

“It’s extremely unfortunate that a senselessly violent act has impacted this game, and there will certainly be a wide range of emotions along both sidelines. However, thanks to the Eagles’ generosity and community spirit, Pleasantville and Camden student-athletes and their families will have an opportunity to write their own ending to this game. They’ll compete on a world-class stage, sending a clear message that violence will not win.”

The game will not be open to the general public, but a number of passes will be provided to family members of the players involved. The finish of the game will also be streamed live for free at NJ.com. It will resume at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Camden led 6-0 in the third quarter when the game was suspended. The winner will face Cedar Creek on Saturday, Nov. 30 for the Central Group 2 Sectional Championship.