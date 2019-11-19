Gary Kubiak: Being a head coach not for me anymore

Getty Images

Gary Kubiak was away from coaching for two years after stepping down as the Broncos head coach after the 2016 season due to health issue, but he returned to take a job as an assistant head coach and offensive advisor on Mike Zimmer’s staff in Minnesota this year.

Zimmer called that “probably the best thing that’s ever happened to me” since joining the Vikings and the Vikings offense has shown the desired improvement over last year’s performance. Given Kubiak’s past success as a head coach and his return to working in a coaching capacity, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear of potential interest from teams looking for a head coach this offseason.

Kubiak cut that idea off ahead of time. During a Tuesday press conference, Kubiak said, via Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com, that working as an assistant is “not giving me the itch” to move back to his former post and added “that’s not for me anymore.”

Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski got some head coaching looks this offseason and a strong finish to the year should put him in play again in 2020. That could mean a different title for Kubiak if he’s back in Minnesota, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be fishing for a bigger title bump than that.