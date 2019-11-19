Giants could be eliminated from playoff contention this week

Getty Images

The Bengals could have some company soon.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants could be officially eliminated from playoff contention this week, pending a few particular sets of results.

They’d need to lose to the Bears, and the Cowboys would need to beat the Patriots, and there would need to be no ties.

None of those are out of the realm of possibility, and at 2-8, the Giants have been effectively out of the playoffs for some time.

The 0-10 Bengals were the first team to fall out of the mathematical chance club, with last week’s loss to the Raiders knocking them out in Week 11.