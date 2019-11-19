Gronkowski has “no plans” to return in 2019

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski won’t have to worry about his Super Bowl party happening with Gronkowski unavailable to attend because he’ll be preparing to play in the game.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Gronkowski said Tuesday that he has no plans to return to football this season.

“I wouldn’t say ‘never coming back,'” Gronkowski said. “I’m 30 years old. I’m young. I still stay fit, still watch the game whenever I can, still enjoy it. I’m feeling good, but you know, one year off could possibly be the case. Or maybe two years off, man.

“It’s always an option in the back of my head. It’s not like I’m not staying in shape and not doing anything. I’m never stressed over it.”

This meshes with Gronkowski’s prior comments on the matter. He has left the door open to a potential return, but he has identified no specific timetable for potentially returning.

If his plans will be changing as to 2019, he must do so no later than the last business day before Week 13. Which means that he has roughly 10 days to make the decision or at that point the decision will be made for him.

In July, PFT reported that Gronkowski could be swayed by a personal appeal from quarterback Tom Brady to return. Given Brady’s current angst regarding the struggles of the team’s offense, maybe such an appeal will be coming. Again, if anything is going to be done to change the status quo, it needs to happen very soon.

Also in July, a source close to Gronkowski estimated his chances of a return at 40 percent. More recently, that number was revised to 20 percent. Apparently, the number is now much closer to zero percent.