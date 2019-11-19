Gronkowski has “no plans” to return in 2019

Posted by Mike Florio on November 19, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
Rob Gronkowski won’t have to worry about his Super Bowl party happening with Gronkowski unavailable to attend because he’ll be preparing to play in the game.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Gronkowski said Tuesday that he has no plans to return to football this season.

“I wouldn’t say ‘never coming back,'” Gronkowski said. “I’m 30 years old. I’m young. I still stay fit, still watch the game whenever I can, still enjoy it. I’m feeling good, but you know, one year off could possibly be the case. Or maybe two years off, man.

“It’s always an option in the back of my head. It’s not like I’m not staying in shape and not doing anything. I’m never stressed over it.”

This meshes with Gronkowski’s prior comments on the matter. He has left the door open to a potential return, but he has identified no specific timetable for potentially returning.

If his plans will be changing as to 2019, he must do so no later than the last business day before Week 13. Which means that he has roughly 10 days to make the decision or at that point the decision will be made for him.

In July, PFT reported that Gronkowski could be swayed by a personal appeal from quarterback Tom Brady to return. Given Brady’s current angst regarding the struggles of the team’s offense, maybe such an appeal will be coming. Again, if anything is going to be done to change the status quo, it needs to happen very soon.

Also in July, a source close to Gronkowski estimated his chances of a return at 40 percent. More recently, that number was revised to 20 percent. Apparently, the number is now much closer to zero percent.

  4. Vasteelerfan says:
    November 19, 2019 at 11:06 am

    Well CB wont have to worry about being sucker punched from behind this year so that’s good.

    ————————————————————————-

    Nor will Tre White have to worry about a diving bionic forearm into the back of his head while face down on the ground either.

  6. I don’t think he should go back… he had a great career, made a ton of money, won several championships.. what else is there to achieve? Not worth risking your health.

  7. Better be careful not to tick off the Pats fans, Gronk.
    If you tease a puppy too much, it’ll stop wagging its tail at you.

    Of course they will. Pouncey’s suspension will be over by the time the Steelers face the Bills, so the Bills will have to worry about being punched and kicked in the head while prone on the ground.

  10. I was under the impression he would not come back until CBD was allowed which would set a time table at the next CBA.

  11. The Media spent a year saying Gronk was a shell of his former self. Then after a great playoff performance they changed their tune.

    Now the story is the Patriots offense aren’t any good because Gronk is missing. Every week the broadcasters are talking about Gronk not being out there. The Patriots are 9-1 and Gronk hasn’t been on the team all year. They also don’t have Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan, Trent Brown, Marty B or other guys that have made a difference during this run. It’s a new team with different strengths that has to win a different way.

    Hopefully once the deadline passes for Gronk to return at the end of November people will talk about him less. He’s a great former Patriot who did a lot for the team and will make the HOF. That’s it now. Even if he chooses to come back next year he’s not going to suddenly be the same guy he was in 2011. That ship has sailed. Time to move on like the Patriots have.

  13. I was sorry to see him go but wish him the best. And the Patriots this year, they’re pretty good. Ignore the chatter.

