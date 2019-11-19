Interceptions still confound Philip Rivers

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is aware of the problem. Fixing it, is another matter.

After he threw four more interceptions last night, including a game-clincher for the Chiefs on their final play, he was frustrated with himself.

“It’s a football game,” Rivers said, via Eric Williams of ESPN.com. “If you could just pick and choose and never throw them ever, I’d choose to throw zero. So I certainly don’t want to throw them, but I know it’s hurting us right now. So obviously I need to cut them out.”

That gives him 14 on the season, which is second in the league behind Jameis Winston (18). That’s not a neighborhood you want to be in, and he’s now amassed half that total in the last two weeks. He threw three interceptions last week against the Raiders.

“Philip just has to execute better, as far as turnovers,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. “Now, when you look at his turnovers, it’s not always on the quarterback. I mean, sometimes the quarterback is getting hit late, or sometimes a receiver may slip down, so you can’t put all of those turnovers on Philip.

“But his turnovers are a little higher than I would like. He knows that. And we have to get better in that area — period.”

Those picks have also carved into the small margin of error the Chargers have this year, as all seven of their losses have been by seven points or fewer.