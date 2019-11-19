Jerry Jones: A lot of Kaepernick workout “wasn’t about football” from the start

Getty Images

Some teams planned to have a representative at Colin Kaepernick’s NFL-sanctioned workout last Saturday, but they wound up not having people at the workout Kaepernick set up for himself after disagreements with the league about a waiver they wanted him to sign before taking the field.

The Cowboys were not in that group. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week that the Cowboys liked their quarterbacks and wouldn’t be sending anyone to watch the workout in person.

Jones didn’t sound like he had any second thoughts about that decision during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday while he was pointing out that there was always a lot more at play with the NFL’s move to set up the workout than simply assessing Kaepernick’s ability to play quarterback.

“I think that it’s unfortunate you can’t just zero in on the business at hand and that’s evaluating a player that might or might not help you win football games or move the chains within a football game,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “That situation probably from the get-go had a lot more that wasn’t about football involved in it and consequently we got the result of that dynamic.”

The Cowboys or any other team interested in zeroing in on whether Kaepernick “might or might not help you win football game” could invite Kaepernick in for a workout at any point. No team has done that since Kaepernick became a free agent in March 2017 by opting out of a contract that the 49ers said they’d terminate if he didn’t take that step.