Jon Gruden on rookies: We keep challenging, they keep responding

Posted by Josh Alper on November 19, 2019, 8:17 AM EST
The Raiders boosted their rebuilding process in April with nine draft picks, including four in the first two rounds, and their Week 11 win over the Bengals showed how well that process went for the team.

Fourth-round pick Maxx Crosby had four sacks, first-round pick Josh Jacobs ran for 112 yards, fourth-rounder Foster Moreau caught a touchdown, third-rounder Trayvon Mullen had an interception and fifth-rounder Hunter Renfrow had five catches for 66 yards. First-round defensive end Clelin Ferrell and undrafted fullback Alec Ingold also played prominent roles.

On Monday, head coach Jon Gruden said the team is going to continue asking for more of their rookie class.

“The game plans are very long and extensive. We’re not limiting anything,” Gruden said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “I think that’s the key for their development. . . . You’ve got to keep challenging these guys, giving them more and more things to learn and do and experience. And, man, have they responded.”

Gruden’s roster moves in 2018 didn’t earn him much praise. Things look a lot better this season as the Raiders are in contention for a playoff spot and building a foundation for years to come.

5 responses to “Jon Gruden on rookies: We keep challenging, they keep responding

  2. 100%. These rookies are turning the ship around Im so proud of them I cant say enough. They took ownership in the teams success from day 1.

    Stack a couple more rookie classes like this one and the Raiders will finaly get back in the perennial contenders group like NE, GB, SEA…

  4. The kids have been amazing, it’s hard to believe the way they’ve responded and their level of talent and there’s so many if them.

    Mayock has been a Godsend and Gruden has been a surprise in that he’s really grown as a coach and is constantly teaching these young players what to do.

    Remember, he wanted nothing to do with young players, especially rookies, in his first stint.

    One nation, Raider Nation.

  5. With 5 picks in the first 90 next April plus the cap space to sign key free agents the curve is up for the Raiders.

    Then you have the Chicago Bears situation….a disappearing Khalil Mack, no first rounder, no cap space, and no stability at QB.

