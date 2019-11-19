Jon Gruden on rookies: We keep challenging, they keep responding

Getty Images

The Raiders boosted their rebuilding process in April with nine draft picks, including four in the first two rounds, and their Week 11 win over the Bengals showed how well that process went for the team.

Fourth-round pick Maxx Crosby had four sacks, first-round pick Josh Jacobs ran for 112 yards, fourth-rounder Foster Moreau caught a touchdown, third-rounder Trayvon Mullen had an interception and fifth-rounder Hunter Renfrow had five catches for 66 yards. First-round defensive end Clelin Ferrell and undrafted fullback Alec Ingold also played prominent roles.

On Monday, head coach Jon Gruden said the team is going to continue asking for more of their rookie class.

“The game plans are very long and extensive. We’re not limiting anything,” Gruden said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “I think that’s the key for their development. . . . You’ve got to keep challenging these guys, giving them more and more things to learn and do and experience. And, man, have they responded.”

Gruden’s roster moves in 2018 didn’t earn him much praise. Things look a lot better this season as the Raiders are in contention for a playoff spot and building a foundation for years to come.