Justin Reid not expected to play Thursday night

Getty Images

The Texans are expected to play without safeties Justin Reid and Mike Adams on Thursday night, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reid and Adams were diagnosed with concussions Sunday.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien said Tuesday any player with a concussion was unlikely to exit concussion protocol before the showdown with the Colts.

Reid also has a shoulder injury.

Cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring) and receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) are expected to be game-time decisions, O’Brien said.

The Texans have not ruled out rookie cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. (ankle) playing despite missing practice again Tuesday.