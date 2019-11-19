Lineman defends Dwayne Haskins after sideline exchange

Getty Images

It’s a reasonable question to ask, even if it lacks context.

But after a video emerged of Washington rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins pleading with his linemen, one of the linemen came to his quarterback’s defense.

NBC 4 had a clip of Haskins going to his blockers on the sideline, and asking: “What do I have to do to help you? What do I have to do?”

Right tackle Morgan Moses was the only one to respond to him on the clip, and said afterward to Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post that Haskins wasn’t trying to finger-point or single anyone out, it was more of a genuine request for information that a rookie might not have.

“He’s a young quarterback and he wants to be great. It’s a sucky situation,” Moses said. “I knew when he came over there his intentions. And everybody else might not have known, but I knew what he was asking. It wasn’t, ‘You guys have got to do better.’ It was, ‘Hey, help me feel this out because I need some direction.’ That’s what we’re here for, as veterans and guys that have been here and been in the league and seen all these exotic looks — to help him figure this out and figure it out together.”

Regardless the video, there are clearly plenty of questions to be answered. Haskins has been thrown in because why not, as Washington has fallen to 1-9. A fourth-quarter touchdown in a blowout loss to the Jets (roll that around in your head for a minute) snapped a streak of 16 straight quarters without reaching the end zone, so frustrations are understandable.