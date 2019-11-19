Matt Nagy: I’d give up calling offensive plays if I thought it would help

Getty Images

The Bears offense had another bad outing in Los Angeles on Sunday night, which led to skepticism about whether quarterback Mitchell Trubisky‘s fourth quarter exit was really due to a hip injury.

Head coach Matt Nagy insisted on Monday that performance had “zero to do” with the decision and that Trubisky will be the starter as long as he’s healthy. Nagy also said that he doesn’t plan on making a change regarding who calls the plays that Trubisky and company are running on offense.

Nagy said the team is “turning over every stone to get this thing right” and that he’d be willing to give the offensive playcalling duties to someone else if he thought it was the right move for the team, but he hasn’t reached that point after reviewing the loss to the Rams.

“I have zero ego and I have zero care of giving play-call duties to somebody else,” Nagy said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “I really do not care about that, and if that’s what we feel like from going through it that that’s what we need to do, then I would do that, I really would.”

Nagy’s bona fides as an offensive assistant coach got him the top job in Chicago and the length of his stay is likely going to be tied to his ability to fix an underwhelming unit.