Matt Nagy: I’d give up calling offensive plays if I thought it would help

Posted by Josh Alper on November 19, 2019, 12:46 PM EST
The Bears offense had another bad outing in Los Angeles on Sunday night, which led to skepticism about whether quarterback Mitchell Trubisky‘s fourth quarter exit was really due to a hip injury.

Head coach Matt Nagy insisted on Monday that performance had “zero to do” with the decision and that Trubisky will be the starter as long as he’s healthy. Nagy also said that he doesn’t plan on making a change regarding who calls the plays that Trubisky and company are running on offense.

Nagy said the team is “turning over every stone to get this thing right” and that he’d be willing to give the offensive playcalling duties to someone else if he thought it was the right move for the team, but he hasn’t reached that point after reviewing the loss to the Rams.

“I have zero ego and I have zero care of giving play-call duties to somebody else,” Nagy said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “I really do not care about that, and if that’s what we feel like from going through it that that’s what we need to do, then I would do that, I really would.”

Nagy’s bona fides as an offensive assistant coach got him the top job in Chicago and the length of his stay is likely going to be tied to his ability to fix an underwhelming unit.

16 responses to “Matt Nagy: I’d give up calling offensive plays if I thought it would help

  3. “I have zero ego. Even though the offense sucks, the playcalling has been fantastic. The problems must be elsewhere. We’re not sure where, but we will turn over every stone to find them. But not the playcalling. So I am going to keep calling the plays. But I have zero ego.” Priceless….

  5. Zero ego? The guy who refuses to admit he made the wrong call in the wrong situation, over and over again? Gimme a break, Nagy. Maybe someone else wouldn’t improve the situation, but they literally could not do worse. And chances are good they won’t get “too cute” the way you do too often with plays.

  7. Coach just needs to shut up. A blind person can he’s in over his head. Example? Third and short against the Rams. A RPO play to the short side (left) into a stacked box with a gimpy QB pitching the ball with his bum shoulder.

    Who, in their right mind, would ever call that play? That’s right….Mr. “Zero Ego”. Got it.

  10. Blame JNagy all you want but it was Ryan Pace (the GM) who paid extra to trade up for Mitch Trubisky. The team is going to pay for that and the Khalil Mack trade for a while.

    get rid of all 3 – Pace, Nagy, Trubisky

  11. Kind of a narcissistic statement. Or I suck. Or an indictment on the inability or inexperience of your OC. Or some combo of all four. Or all four.

    Not what I’d want to hear from my HC.

  12. Hey Matt: How could it possibly hurt? Could it maybe be worth a try?

    As a Raiders fan I say absolutely NOT!! Stick with it to the bitter end! The more losses the better, we need that first-round pick to be top-five!

    Oh, and I hope you’re enjoying all the wins Khalil Mack is getting for you! DEFINITELY worth QB money!

  14. Gee, I forgot another one and the worst case for the locker room: “My players aren’t good enough, so giving up play calling is pointless”.

    I’m not a Bears fan and Bears fans aren’t whiners on this website but man, they sure as hell don’t like this guy. Seems to be the same complaint by many. I believe them because I have no reason not to and his statement is alarming (if I’m a GM/owner/fan).

    Of course the GM is a whole other can of worms. He panicked and should have traded BACK, not up. This League is scared to death of one year wonders. I guess he didn’t get the memo.

