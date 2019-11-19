Mixed reviews of Mexico City field from players

Getty Images

Anyone keeping an eye on social media during Monday night’s game between the Chargers and Chiefs noticed plenty of discussion about the playing surface in Mexico City.

The NFL called off last year’s scheduled game at Estadio Azteca because they didn’t believe the field was up to snuff and word heading into Monday was that things were much improved. The appearance of divots as plays unfolded led many to suggest that was not the case and Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle slipped to the ground in the first half to add to scrutiny of the conditions.

After the game, though, Pringle said the field wasn’t to blame for the slip and that he liked the way the grass felt under his feet.

‘I liked it, but I like soft grass like that,” Pringle said, via the Kansas City Star. “It was slippery, but I like it. I can plant, and I can drive on it. I can get out of breaks faster. I bend low a lot, so I like it. I know some people don’t.”

Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is one of those that didn’t like it. He called the field “disgusting” while Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram felt “like overall the whole setup was good.” Other players shared Pringle’s feeling that it was slippery and multiple players called it “different” from what they’re used to, but the general response was not one of outrage about how the surface held up.