Odell Beckham tells Mike Tomlin: You disrespected me; you know who I am

Getty Images

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin started it. Browns receiver Odell Beckham finished it.

Beckham adds it was all in good fun.

After the Browns traded for Beckham during the offseason, Tomlin fake yawned when ESPN asked him about facing Beckham twice a season. Beckham replied with a fake yawn of his own after a 42-yard catch Thursday night.

Beckham and Landry later celebrated Landry’s 1-yard touchdown catch with a joint yawn in the end zone.

Beckham got a chance to talk to Tomlin after an incompletion right in front of the Steelers’ sideline late in the game.

“I said, ‘You disrespected me,’’’ Beckham told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I said, ‘You know who I am.’ And he said ‘I know who you are. That’s why we’re doubling you all game,’ and this and that.’’

Beckham said he wasn’t disrespecting Tomlin.

“We were just talking,’’ Beckham said. “There’s never been no beef with me and no coach. We were just talking s—.’’

Beckham said he was not worried about a taunting penalty for anything he did or said to Tomlin.

“For me? Maybe, you know?’’ Beckham said, smiling.