Pats to put Gunner Olszewski on IR to make room for Isaiah Wynn

The Patriots need a roster spot for left tackle Isaiah Wynn, and they appear to have found it.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots plan to put wide receiver/special teamer Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve.

He’s been dealing with ankle and hamstring issues, and hasn’t played since Week Eight.

The need for Wynn is more acute, as getting one of their better blockers back on the field could help an offense that hasn’t performed to expectations.

Wynn has been practicing after recovering from a Week Two toe injury, and if activated, would be eligible to play this week against the Cowboys.

  2. Bitter sweet news happy for Wynn at the same time I feel bad for gunner, kid is tough as nails and played every down like it was his last! us real fans wont forget you !

  4. With Gronk not coming out of retirement, Wynn’s inability to stay healthy, and the team having no solid running game, this will be the perfect recipe for disaster against playoff contenders. The offense is not getting better and it’s almost December. The defense can’t carry this load every single game.

  6. Good.

    Now the Brady Fanboys can stop with the excuses regarding some inconsistent play from Newhouse.

    Brady’s issues are not only tied to that, people.

    Lack of accuracy, bad playcalling, the Binky Addiction, etc. It’s the exact same problem they had last year or the year before when Brady would wait for Cooks to run 25 yards downfield on every plays being hit the most of his career.

    Playcalling is vital. This year, he and McDaniels have been horrible.

  8. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    November 19, 2019 at 3:36 pm
    Trollaw6, we’re still waiting on that “Wynn will play against Philly ’cause NESN” apology btw

    Apology? I don’t write for any publications that reported that at the beginning of year and had it wrong.

    Thanks.

  9. With Gronk not coming out of retirement, Wynn’s inability to stay healthy, and the team having no solid running game

    No one seriously believed Gronk was un-retiring. Wynn has been healthy for more than a month — by rule, he had to miss 8 weeks when he was placed on IR. He’s a dramatic upgrade at LT and everything from run-blocking to protection is about to turn a corner.

    That said, Brady made some *terrible* throws on Sunday. He has to get his act together.

