Report: Mark Walton charged with battery of pregnant woman

The Dolphins waived running back Mark Walton on Tuesday and said that they made the move after discovering his involvement in a police matter.

More information about the nature of that police matter has come to light and it is hard to imagine any team claiming Walton off of waivers after hearing about what allegedly happened.

Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 was the first to report that Walton was arrested after allegedly punching a pregnant woman in the face and head several times early on Tuesday morning. A police document states the woman is five weeks pregnant and that Walton is the father.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports that Walton has been charged with aggravated battery as a result of the incident.

Walton is supended for two more weeks and the nature of this charge would make him a prime candidate for the Commissioner’s Exempt list if he’s to land on another roster at some point later this season. Given that he’d be paid for not playing during any time on that list, Walton’s future probably isn’t going to include much football.