Rob Gronkowski’s Tuesday announcement has nothing to do with playing

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said he’d be making a big announcement on Tuesday morning, but anyone hoping it had to do with a return to the playing field is going to be disappointed.

Gronkowski’s announcement concerns a party he’ll be hosting in Miami the day before the Super Bowl. Tickets to the event start at $149.

“I may not be playing the game this year, but I will still be going to Miami and I’m going to be debuting my very own music festival and it’s Gronk Beach,” Gronkowski said, via the Associated Press. “I mean, you can’t ask for any other situation that better than that. Bring some wildness, some fun, to bring a music festival to Miami and not just on top of Miami, at the Super Bowl. It’s really never been done like that before.”

Gronkowski would have to return to active duty by November 30 in order to play again this season, although there’s little reason to think that’s in the cards at this point.