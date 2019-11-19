Sean McVay expects Brandin Cooks back this week against Ravens

Getty Images

After lacking offensive firepower in recent weeks, the Los Angeles Rams appear set to get one of their play-makers back this week.

Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that wide receiver Brandin Cooks is expected to return to the lineup this week against the Baltimore Ravens after missing the last two games due to concussions.

“We do [expect him back]. He’s been in great spirits, he’s been in good shape. The anticipation is that he will be able to play this week,” McVay said via quotes distributed by the team.

Cooks has been eager to return and was able to get back to limited participation in practice at the end of last week. He had twice traveled to Pittsburgh for consultations after sustaining a number of concussions the last two years. Meanwhile, the Rams offense has sputtered in Cooks’ absence. Los Angeles was held to just 12 points by the Steelers and 17 point in their win Sunday night over the Chicago Bears. Robert Woods‘ absence against the Bears compounded the issue for the Rams.

Cooks has 27 catches for 402 yards and one touchdown in eight games for the Rams this season.