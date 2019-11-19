Steelers backfield still up in the air

The Steelers have struggled to run the ball, and to keep running backs healthy this year.

They’re apparently close to getting at least one of their backs back on the field, if not the one they’d prefer.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that starter James Conner re-injured his shoulder last week against the Browns, and that his status for this week’s game against the Bengals is “unclear.”

Conner missed a week with a shoulder injury, but was removed from the injury report late last week. He had to leave the game early against the Browns.

The Steelers are welcoming some reinforcements, however, as Benny Snell Jr. should be on the practice field this week.

He’s coming off a knee procedure to repair a meniscus issue, and has missed the last three games. He’d help, as the Steelers are 27th in the league in rushing.

9 responses to “Steelers backfield still up in the air

  2. Its more then JUST the backs… the O Line took a huge hit with the loss of Munch.. any back can look good when the line is opening holes.. the Steelers just simply arent opening much.. the difference is huge from Munch departure

  5. The Steelers have a lot of question marks on offense. QB, RB, and to some degree, WR. The defense is starting to come around, and now the offense is, to say the least, sputtering. BR should be back next year, but with elbow injuries, who knows how effective he will be, or if it will give out again. As much as I wanted Rudolph to shine, I really don’t see it happening (problems with fundamentals). Conner can’t shake the injury bug. The the WR group is very young, and it’s hard to tell about them with Rudolph at QB. I really hope they would put Duck in, he’s far more mobile than Rudolph, and he doesn’t hold on to the ball too long. All in all, it just feels like a wasted year to this fan. I hope I’m wrong, and they turn it around, but I don’t see that happening this year. No offense to Pats’ fans, but I think the Ravens are the team to beat in the AFC this year, IMO.

  7. TimTebowGodOfFootballKarma says:
    November 19, 2019 at 12:43 pm
    Not much to hope for, Steelers’ fans. Your team is pretty much toast

    Only time you make a comment it is only negative. Nothing constructive. You must be a real joy to be around in person. Troll.

    Wow, an evidence-based conclusion directly related to the substance of the article! Tebow’s account must have been hacked.

  9. “Only time you make a comment it is only negative. Nothing constructive. You must be a real joy to be around in person. Troll.”

    He’s desperate for someone, anyone, to pay attention to him.

